Particl (PART) Hits Market Capitalization of $19.71 Million

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. During the last week, Particl has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Particl has a market capitalization of $19.71 million and approximately $1,633.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can currently be bought for about $1.66 or 0.00004007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00009259 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00009166 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.35 or 0.00566700 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Particl

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 11,894,316 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Particl is particl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

