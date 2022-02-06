Patricia Verduin Sells 51,194 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CL stock opened at $81.12 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The firm has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.02 and a 200-day moving average of $79.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 70.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CL. Redburn Partners began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

