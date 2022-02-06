Paul A. Mahon Sells 6,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $1,200,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $201.59 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.71 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.01.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

