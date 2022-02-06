Paul A. Mahon Sells 6,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $1,200,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $201.59 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.71 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.01.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Therapeutics (UTHR)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.