Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stake Boosted by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 17,313 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in Paychex by 1,135.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $119.91 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $87.67 and a one year high of $138.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.98 and a 200-day moving average of $119.68. The company has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Barclays increased their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Finally, Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.21.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

