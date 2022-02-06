Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PYCR stock opened at $26.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.47. Paycor HCM has a 52 week low of $22.76 and a 52 week high of $39.71.

In other Paycor HCM news, CEO Raul Jr. Villar purchased 25,000 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.35 per share, with a total value of $733,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott David Miller purchased 2,500 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $72,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,011,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $970,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $840,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PYCR shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycor HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

