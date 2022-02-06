Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Benchmark raised shares of Peabody Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Peabody Energy stock opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average is $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Peabody Energy has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $19.83.

In other news, SVP Paul V. Richard sold 11,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $131,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 7,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $83,566.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 47,225 shares of company stock worth $554,782. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTU. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 399.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, RiverTree Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

