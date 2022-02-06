Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Benchmark raised shares of Peabody Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.
Peabody Energy stock opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average is $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Peabody Energy has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $19.83.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTU. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 399.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, RiverTree Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.
About Peabody Energy
Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Peabody Energy (BTU)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.