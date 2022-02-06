PEAK6 Investments LLC Buys 54,462 Shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF)

PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,462 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned about 1.70% of JOFF Fintech Acquisition worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,506,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,566,000 after purchasing an additional 343,045 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,172,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after purchasing an additional 276,654 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 300.1% in the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 199,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 149,400 shares during the period.

JOFF opened at $9.73 on Friday. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

