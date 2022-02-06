PEAK6 Investments LLC Buys New Stake in Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 249,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned about 0.65% of Big Sky Growth Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSKY. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $856,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $1,440,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $2,201,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,934,000. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Big Sky Growth Partners stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70. Big Sky Growth Partners Inc has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.01.

Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is based in Seattle, Washington.

