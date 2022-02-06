Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 539,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Pegasystems worth $68,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 162,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,520,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,911 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $97.88 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.02 and a fifty-two week high of $148.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -337.52 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.38%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEGA. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Pegasystems from $163.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.44.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $316,075 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

