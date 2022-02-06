Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) Shares Sold by Context Advisory LLC

Context Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,548 shares during the period. Context Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTH. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 17,046.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 49,946 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 42.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 15,645 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 15,479.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 311,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,992,000 after acquiring an additional 309,589 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 5.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 79.1% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 153,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 67,700 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSTH stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.88. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $34.10.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

