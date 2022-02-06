Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Up 7.2%

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) shot up 7.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.15 and last traded at $48.65. 3,183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 296,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLL. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Piedmont Lithium has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.44.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.48 and its 200-day moving average is $55.90. The company has a quick ratio of 10.65, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, CFO Michael D. White sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $94,489.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.78 per share, with a total value of $109,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,933 shares of company stock valued at $333,980 and have sold 8,990 shares valued at $478,592. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 584,053 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $31,808,000 after buying an additional 25,247 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,795 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,718 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after buying an additional 33,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 430.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,739 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after buying an additional 58,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.