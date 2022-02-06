Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (MAV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on February 28th

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 11.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of MAV opened at $10.73 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,450 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $1,429,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

