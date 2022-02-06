Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,702 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $227.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.47. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $126.86 and a 1-year high of $232.84. The company has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.