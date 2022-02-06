Piper Sandler Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $3,900.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q3 2022 earnings at $14.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $19.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $103.03 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $4,700.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,191.56.
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,152.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,707.04 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,261.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3,360.61.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,094,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 124 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 801.4% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.