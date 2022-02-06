Piper Sandler Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $3,900.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q3 2022 earnings at $14.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $19.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $103.03 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $4,700.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,191.56.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,152.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,707.04 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,261.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3,360.61.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 41.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,094,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 124 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 801.4% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

