Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) Stock Holdings Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) by 89.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,883 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.42% of Pivotal Investment Co. III worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III in the second quarter worth approximately $544,000. Institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Pivotal Investment Co. III stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73. Pivotal Investment Co. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

Pivotal Investment Corporation III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

