PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Price Target Cut to $82.00

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
PJT has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PJT Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.25.
NYSE PJT opened at $62.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.92. PJT Partners has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $89.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.18.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 4.54%.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in PJT Partners by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners in the second quarter worth $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in PJT Partners by 83.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PJT Partners by 24.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PJT Partners
PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.
