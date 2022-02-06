PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PJT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

NYSE PJT opened at $62.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.92. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $89.50.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.20). PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,645,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,424,000 after acquiring an additional 42,538 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 987,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,493,000 after purchasing an additional 94,646 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 76,899.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 639,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,620,000 after purchasing an additional 639,034 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,708,000 after purchasing an additional 17,276 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,019,000 after purchasing an additional 45,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

