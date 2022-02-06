Po.et (POE) Trading Down 5.7% This Week

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Po.et coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Po.et has a market capitalization of $222,497.98 and approximately $5.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Po.et has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00042168 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00109932 BTC.

About Po.et

Po.et (POE) is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject . The official website for Po.et is po.et . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Buying and Selling Po.et

