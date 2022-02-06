Polkalokr (LKR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.66 Million

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Polkalokr has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $158,346.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkalokr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0649 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polkalokr has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polkalokr Coin Profile

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,628,273 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Polkalokr

