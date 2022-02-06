Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Porch Group Inc. provides the vertical software platform for the home. It offer software and services to home services companies such as home inspectors, moving companies, real estate agencies, utility companies and warranty companies. It also provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, includes insurance, moving, security, TV/internet and home repair. Porch Group Inc., formerly known as PropTech Acquisition Corporation, is based in Seattle. “

PRCH has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush started coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Porch Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.45.

Shares of PRCH opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Porch Group has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.80.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 67.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. The business had revenue of $62.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Porch Group will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $66,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,287 shares of company stock valued at $736,636. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRCH. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

