Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Receives $15.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APTS. State Street Corp lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 40,381 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,780,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,363,000 after purchasing an additional 26,328 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 35,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $17.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,350. The firm has a market cap of $925.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.65. Preferred Apartment Communities has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $19.27.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 2.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.88%.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

