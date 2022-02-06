Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $132,000 in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,225 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,295,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,302,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,618,000. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth about $24,787,000. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth about $14,291,000. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTLP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cantaloupe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

CTLP stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $560.65 million, a P/E ratio of -158.00 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.08. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $13.25.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Cantaloupe news, CEO Sean E. Feeney acquired 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $48,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 31,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $254,280.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 56,554 shares of company stock valued at $463,065. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

