Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $154,000 in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in A10 Networks by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,535,000 after acquiring an additional 558,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in A10 Networks by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after acquiring an additional 357,761 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in A10 Networks by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,541,251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after acquiring an additional 116,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in A10 Networks by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,432,000 after acquiring an additional 68,970 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in A10 Networks by 370.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after acquiring an additional 848,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 6,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $81,857.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $10,535,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 762,174 shares of company stock worth $11,436,276. Company insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial increased their price target on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

ATEN stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.44.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $70.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.