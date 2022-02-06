Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes $114,000 Position in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 227.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 541,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 376,027 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 25.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 102,393 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 9,121.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 36,484 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Romeo Power alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Romeo Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered Romeo Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Romeo Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

NYSE RMO opened at $2.18 on Friday. Romeo Power, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $292.42 million, a P/E ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 million. Romeo Power had a negative return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 196.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Romeo Power, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Romeo Power

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Romeo Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romeo Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.