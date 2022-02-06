Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.30%.

PDEX opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Pro-Dex has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $38.45. The company has a market cap of $82.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average is $25.52.

In related news, Director William James Farrell III purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $41,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pro-Dex stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) by 149.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Pro-Dex worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

