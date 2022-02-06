Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Gap Down to $9.50

Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.50, but opened at $9.25. Procaps Group S.A shares last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 6,277 shares trading hands.
PROC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on Procaps Group S.A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Procaps Group S.A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.49.
About Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC)
Procaps Group is a developer of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions, medicines and hospital supplies. It develops, manufactures and markets over-the-counter and prescription drugs, nutritional supplements and high-potency clinical solutions. Procaps Group, formerly known as Union Acquisition Corp.
