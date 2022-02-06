Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 1,497 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $111,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $371,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock worth $491,861 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $76.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.65. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.70 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.90 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GDDY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.54.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

