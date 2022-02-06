Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 2,680 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in PACCAR by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,955,000 after buying an additional 5,589,020 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,782 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,427,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,938,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,626 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,070,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $94.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $101.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.27.
The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 25.61%.
In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $1,369,947.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.
PCAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.54.
About PACCAR
PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.
