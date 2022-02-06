Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.07 Million Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,095 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,188,000 after buying an additional 387,049 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 19.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,593,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,325,000 after buying an additional 1,528,369 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter worth about $271,381,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 10.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,460,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,130,000 after buying an additional 710,867 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 22.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,708,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,344,000 after buying an additional 1,211,244 shares during the period. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $281,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $296,947.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,219 shares of company stock worth $1,688,418 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $24.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.26 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.63 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DBX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

