Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.30 Million Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 473,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,522,000 after buying an additional 28,376 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22,365.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 24,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 10,866 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $130,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $372,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,733 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $88.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,107.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.59 and a 12-month high of $92.17.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.