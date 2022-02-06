PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) is Lafitte Capital Management LP’s 4th Largest Position

Lafitte Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. PROG makes up 11.1% of Lafitte Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lafitte Capital Management LP owned 0.68% of PROG worth $18,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PROG by 2.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 19.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 86.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 7.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

PRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens lowered PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Shares of PRG stock opened at $37.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $57.65.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.38 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.35%. PROG’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

