ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 15,486 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 247,354 shares.The stock last traded at $50.30 and had previously closed at $50.30.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.21.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the second quarter worth about $47,000.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

