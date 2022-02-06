Prospect Capital (PSEC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Prospect Capital to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $169.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.31 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 153.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Prospect Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $8.40 on Friday. Prospect Capital has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Prospect Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 179,279 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

