Prs Reit’s (PRSR) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 98 ($1.32) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.55) target price on shares of Prs Reit in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of PRSR stock opened at GBX 103 ($1.38) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.53, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.72. The company has a market cap of £565.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 105.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 104.50. Prs Reit has a 1-year low of GBX 84.20 ($1.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 112 ($1.51).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Prs Reit’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

The PRS REIT is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. It has raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

