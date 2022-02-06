PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CAO Sells $12,520.00 in Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $12,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christine Marie Utter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Christine Marie Utter sold 11,428 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $502,146.32.

On Friday, January 7th, Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $28,774.44.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $42.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.90. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

PTCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

