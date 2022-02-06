Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) PT Raised to €78.50

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) had its price target increased by analysts at Barclays from €76.00 ($85.39) to €78.50 ($88.20) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PUBGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oddo Bhf raised Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from €58.00 ($65.17) to €70.50 ($79.21) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($76.40) to €63.00 ($70.79) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.42.

Shares of PUBGY stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. Publicis Groupe has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.61.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

