PulteGroup, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for PulteGroup in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.21. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

PHM stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. FMR LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 79.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,823 shares in the last quarter. Appaloosa LP bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,356,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PulteGroup by 44.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,771,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,839 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in PulteGroup by 96.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,294,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.27%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

