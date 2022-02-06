PutinCoin (PUT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,198.00

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 70.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $1,198.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,624.11 or 0.99653761 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00074445 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00021914 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00026266 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $193.84 or 0.00453186 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

