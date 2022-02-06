Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Eastern Bankshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EBC. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $23.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $171.44 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

In related news, Director Bari A. Harlam sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $364,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 3.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 45,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 376,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

