Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Increased by Analyst

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Tractor Supply in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.48. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TSCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.33.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $216.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $146.22 and a 12-month high of $239.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.99.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 12,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 10,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

