Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for PJT Partners Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for PJT Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.80 EPS.
PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.20). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share.
Shares of PJT stock opened at $62.99 on Friday. PJT Partners has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $89.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.82 and its 200 day moving average is $77.18.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.54%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PJT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the second quarter worth $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 83.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 24.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.
PJT Partners Company Profile
PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.
