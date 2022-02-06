Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Woodward, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:WWD)

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2022

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Woodward in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WWD. Barclays lowered their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.50.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $110.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.71 and a 200 day moving average of $114.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. Woodward has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Woodward by 415.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.44%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD)

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.