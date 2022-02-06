Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Woodward, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Woodward in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WWD. Barclays lowered their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.50.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $110.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.71 and a 200 day moving average of $114.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. Woodward has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Woodward by 415.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.44%.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

