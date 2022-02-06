Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issued By KeyCorp

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Starbucks in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SBUX. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $95.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.32. The stock has a market cap of $111.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $93.79 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Starbucks by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

