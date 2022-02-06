Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report released on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $3.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.24.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $915.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $626.69 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1 year low of $547.22 and a 1 year high of $832.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $688.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $735.44. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,954.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 429 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.