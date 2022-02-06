Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for T-Mobile US, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for T-Mobile US in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.97. Truist Financial also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s FY2023 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

TMUS has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.76.

Shares of TMUS opened at $120.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.41.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 254,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 14.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 187,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,207,000 after buying an additional 23,316 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 31.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7,420.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

