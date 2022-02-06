Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective trimmed by Benchmark from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on QRVO. Argus downgraded Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $187.64.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $131.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.22. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,334,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,043,688,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,819,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $942,996,000 after buying an additional 73,796 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,746,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $742,387,000 after buying an additional 809,212 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,336,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $724,968,000 after buying an additional 120,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,603,000 after buying an additional 666,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

