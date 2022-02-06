Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $135.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Qorvo reported solid third-quarter fiscal 2022 results driven by secular growth drivers in 5G, IoT connectivity, defense and power. Both the bottom line and the top line surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate, backed by the strength of the business model and expansion of its regional footprint. Qorvo has gained from accelerated deployment of 5G, the roll-out of Wi-Fi 6 and 6E technologies, and advancement in applications based on Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, Thread and ultrawide band technologies. However, stiff competition from Skyworks remains a concern. Qorvo’s top-line growth is significantly dependent on iPhone’s growth trajectory. The company is engaged in developing a custom product for Apple, which is pushing up its Research & Development expenses, hurting its overall profitability.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on QRVO. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.64.

QRVO opened at $131.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 956.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3,655.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 210.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 62.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

