Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 180,342 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 180,342 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $40,157,000. Visa accounts for 1.5% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,158 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $228.39 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

