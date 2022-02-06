Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 4,554 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 10.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,157 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $11,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.43.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $270.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $283.61 and its 200 day moving average is $270.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $238.62 and a 52-week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

