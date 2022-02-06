Quadrature Capital Ltd Cuts Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 373,200 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TD. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD stock opened at $82.79 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $83.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.40 and a 200-day moving average of $71.84.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.6958 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.93%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TD. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.62.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.